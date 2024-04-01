"Is he 42? I think he will play the IPL for 2 more years" - Kris Srikkanth hails MS Dhoni after blistering knock in CSK-DC IPL 2024 clash

Former chairman of selectors Kris Srikkanth has hailed MS Dhoni for his sensational knock of 37* from 16 deliveries in the clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 31.

Coming in at 120/6 in the 17th over with the game seemingly lost, the 42-year-old smashed four boundaries and three maximums to send fans into a frenzy. While Dhoni's onslaught couldn't prevent CSK from falling short by 20 runs in their run-chase of 192, it ensured their net run rate did not take a considerable hit.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth backed Dhoni to play until IPL 2026 with his still-unmatched wicket-keeping and batting skills.

"In terms of keeping, he is still the best Indian keeper. He is still taking catches nonchalantly while standing up to spinners. He is still India’s best. No. 1 is Dhoni, No. 2 is Wriddhiman Saha, they both are still the best in the business. He made it look so easy. He is keeping well, he is batting well, he is running between the wickets well. Is he 42? I think, he will play the IPL for two more years, I think," said Srikkanth.

Ahead of the 2024 IPL season, Dhoni relinquished the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad after leading the side to their fifth title last year.

After battling a knee injury during the 2023 campaign, the veteran cricketer underwent surgery during the off-season to regain full fitness.

"Moral victory for CSK fans" - Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth believes MS Dhoni's sublime innings was a moral victory for CSK fans despite the side suffering their first defeat of IPL 2024.

It was the former captain's first batting stint of the season, and his incredible strokeplay had fans at Visakhapatnam thrilled to bits.

"In all fairness, Delhi bowled well. But, Dhoni’s batting was sensational. Yes, CSK lost. But it was a moral victory for CSK fans because everybody was waiting for an opportunity to see Dhoni bat. He is hitting sixes over point, he is hitting one-handed six into the mid-wicket stands. He is hitting it everywhere. He tore into the Delhi attack. What a knock! Earlier, he used to access the point region for his big shots on the off-side, but that cover drive, that leaning six was brilliant," said Srikkanth.

Despite the loss, CSK remain in second spot on the points table with four points in three games. Meanwhile, the win was DC's first this season after losing their opening two encounters to the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

DC will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in their next outing on April 3, while CSK will battle the SunRisers Hyderabad on April 5.