Is Devdutt Padikkal playing today's KKR vs LSG match in IPL 2024?

Devdutt Padikkal has been dropped from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for their game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Eden Gardens on Sunday (April 14). Deepak Hooda replaced Padikkal in the playing XI.

The development came as Padikkal failed to deliver in his first five outings in IPL 2024. The left-hander returned with figures of 0, 9,6, 7, and 3 so far.

Padikkal was bought by LSG for INR 7.75 crore on a trade deal with Rajasthan Royals (RR). The 23-year-old replaced Avesh Khan in the squad. He, however, was phenomenal for RCB in the first three seasons, scoring 473, 411, and 376 but wasn't retained by the Bengaluru franchise.

Other than Padikkal, Naveen-ul-Haq was also left out of the lineup. Meanwhile, debutant Shamar Joseph and Moshin Khan have been included in the XI.

At the toss, LSG captain KL Rahul said they are trying to manage players' workload after a gap of just one day. He said:

"This does look like a good pitch. It was important to recover on a short turnover, it's just about making sure that everyone is rested and recovered well. Few changes - Padikkal and Naveen-ul-Haq miss out, and Shamar Joseph and Deepak Hooda are back. Mohsin Khan is back as well."

KKR opt to bowl against LSG in IPL 2024 clash

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl first against LSG in the IPL on Sunday. At the toss, Iyer said:

"We'll bowl first. I've no idea about the conditions, the last game was a belter, but we're professionals and will have to adapt."

The Knight Riders won their first three games in a row but lost to Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in their last match. They are currently placed second in the points table.

Meanwhile, the Super Giants have won three out of five games and are placed fourth in the points table. The KL Rahul-led side lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in their previous encounter.

Follow the KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 live score and updates here.