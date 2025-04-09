Is Ishant Sharma playing today’s GT vs RR IPL 2025 match?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 23rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9. The hosts, who are one of the favorites to lift the title this season, have started their campaign well and are currently ranked second in the table.

Sanju Samson won the toss for the Rajasthan Royals in this game and promptly opted to bowl first, keeping in mind the dew factor towards the latter half. Shubman Gill, GT's skipper, also stated that he wanted to bowl first as well. Although he said that there were no changes in his team for this game, Ishant Sharma was seen missing from the team sheet.

Arshad Khan has, instead, come into the playing XI, with Sharma not even a part of the impact substitutions list. Instead, Kulwant Khejroliya has found a place on the bench for GT in this game.

It is still not clear whether it was a slip of the tongue by Gill at the toss or if Sharma was forced to make way for Khan afterwards for some reason.

Ishant Sharma was a tad expensive in GT's previous encounter against the SunRisers Hyderabad, in which he conceded 53 runs in his quota of four overs at an economy rate of 13.20. The veteran fast bowler has been far from his best in the IPL this season and has looked worn by the passing years. He has picked up just one wicket in the three appearances he has made so far.

GT are ranked second in the IPL 2025 table

GT, as mentioned, have been one of the teams to watch out for this season so far, and they have thrilled their fans with their swashbuckling performances. In their previous encounter, away from home against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, April 6, they scripted a come-from-behind victory against the previous season's runner-up.

Barring the first game, which they lost to the Punjab Kings at home by a narrow margin of 11 runs, the Titans have looked in complete control throughout this campaign. Apart from SRH, they have also beaten the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru so far this season.

Seamer Mohammed Siraj has been one of the revelations for Gujarat in this campaign. Spurned by the Indian selectors for the ICC Champions Trophy and released by RCB ahead of the mega-auction, the Hyderabad speedster is ranked joint-fourth with nine wickets so far to his credit. He will be keen on adding more to his tally on Wednesday.

