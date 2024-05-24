Is Jaydev Unadkat playing today's SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2?

Jaydev Unadkat has made his comeback in Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) playing XI for their IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, May 24. The left-arm pacer has replaced all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed in the XI. The latter, however, has been included among impact substitutes.

Unadkat, who has played 103 IPL games, has scalped eight wickets in nine matches this season at an economy rate of 10.46. He will look to prove his worth for Sunrisers after being left out of their last three games, including a washout against Gujarat Titans (GT).

At the toss, SRH captain Pat Cummins said:

"We've got Unadkat coming back in the team as well."

The Sunrisers also included Aiden Markram to boost the batting unit. The South African can also be handy with his off-spin in Chepauk. He has replaced Vijayakanth Viyaskanth in the playing XI. The latter has been dropped as he managed just one wicket in three games. Cummins added:

"Aiden Markram comes in for Vijayakanth."

RR opt to bowl against SRH in IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 on Friday. They picked an unchanged side following a four-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator. At the toss, Samson said:

"We would like to bowl first looking at the conditions and what Chepauk offers in the second half."

The Royals will look to reach the finals for the second time in three seasons. They lost to eventual champions GT in the IPL 2022 final.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers will look to make it to the final in their second attempt after losing to finalists Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets in Qualifier 1.

The two teams have won the trophy once in IPL history. Shane Warned led RR to the IPL trophy in the inaugural season in 2008, while David Warner guided Sunrisers to their only title in 2016.

Follow the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match live score and updates here.

