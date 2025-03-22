Is Krunal Pandya playing today’s KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya is part of the playing XI, marking his franchise debut, in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22. The left-handed player features as one of the two spinners alongside Suyash Sharma.

Ad

RCB roped in Krunal for ₹5.75 crore at the mega auction after he was released by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The all-rounder was one of the two left-arm spinners touted to make it to the playing XI alongside the reliable Swapnil Singh.

However, the Baroda all-rounder's experience and batting prowess saw him through as he was preferred. He is among the several players to make his debut for RCB after the mega auction shuffle.

Ad

Trending

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar confirmed that they will be playing with two spinners, one of which was Krunal Pandya, as revealed through the team sheet.

"We have decided to bowl first. The wicket looks decent. It's a hard surface. Bowling first we will try and stop them as early as possible. Feels amazing to lead RCB. Great opportunity for me to learn from the freats. Preparation has been great. Last fifteen days we have gelled very well as a team. I am pretty much confused with the combination. We are going with three fast bowlers and two spinners," Patidar said during the toss after opting to bowl first.

Ad

Krunal Pandya will be key for RCB containing the explosive KKR batting unit, especially in the middle overs. The left-arm spinner has a reputation for churning out dot balls and building pressure, and his experience is set to play a huge role.

RCB get the perfect start through Josh Hazlewood in the IPL 2025 opener

Josh Hazlewood took the new ball for RCB to face KKR's new left-handed opening pair of Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine. The right-arm pacer was taken for a boundary off the second ball and had a catch dropped off his bowling soon after. However, he struck the very next delivery with a peach of a delivery to send the opening batter for four runs off five balls.

Yash Dayal has taken the new ball from the other end while skipper Ajinkya Rahane has come out to bat to mark his second stint with the franchise. As of writing, the score reads 5/1 after two overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback