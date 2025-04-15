Is Moeen Ali playing today's PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 clash?

Moeen Ali was not named in the playing XI as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) announced their lineup for their IPL 2025 match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the new Chandigarh Stadium on Tuesday, April 15. South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje has replaced him in the Knight Riders playing XI.

The speedster will be playing his first IPL game this season on Tuesday. He has bagged 60 wickets in 46 matches in the T20 league. Overall, he has 180 scalps in 142 T20s, including five four-wicket hauls.

Moeen Ali’s absence will not hurt KKR as they have Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy in their ranks. The English all-rounder returned with figures of 2/23 and 1/20 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in two out of his three outings this season.

At the toss, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane said (via Cricbuzz):

“Just one change. Nortje comes in for Moeen Ali. He has been working hard on his game and I am really looking forward to see him bowl tonight.”

Meanwhile, PBKS made two changes, as Josh Inglis and Xavier Barlett have replaced Marcus Stoinis and Lockie Ferguson, respectively.

PBKS elected to bat against KKR in their IPL 2025 clash

Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bat against defending champions KKR in their IPL 2025 clash. Justifying his decision, Iyer said (via Cricbuzz):

“We are going to bat first. Feel the wicket has been really well for the last couple of matches, the dew comes in but the outfield doesn't skid through.”

PBKS come into the game on the back of an eight-wicket loss in their last game. They have three wins in five games and are placed sixth in the points table. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will be keen to return to winning ways after a heavy defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

On the other hand, KKR defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets in a one-sided game. With three victories in six matches, they are fifth in the points table. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side will aim to keep their winning streak going.

