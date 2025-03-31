Is Sunil Narine playing today's MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match?

In some good news for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), their senior all-rounder Sunil Narine is fit for today's IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The 36-year-old missed KKR's previous match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati since he was unwell.

Speaking at the toss for the MI vs KKR match, Kolkata skipper Ajinkya Rahane confirmed that Narine is fit for the game. On the eve of the match, head coach Chandrakant Pandit also confirmed that the West Indies cricketer is fit.

"Sunil is 100% fit. He has definitely recovered well and he's been practicing since yesterday. Today he is practicing as well so he is absolutely fine at the moment," Pandit was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo on Sunday, March 30.

The report added that Narine fell ill on the morning of the RR vs KKR clash. He reportedly needed medical attention, but returned to the team hotel in the evening and even joined in the team celebrations. The Windies cricketer featured in KKR's opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens. He scored 44 off 26 and registered figures of 1-27 from his four overs.

In the veteran cricketer's absence, England all-rounder Moeen Ali came into the playing XI for the match against RR in Guwahati and put up an impressive effort. Moeen bowled his full quota of four overs and registered figures of 2-23, getting the wickets of big wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (29) and Nitish Rana (8). He struggled with the bat, though, and was run out for five off 12 balls.

Sunil Narine is one wicket away from completing 200 wickets for KKR in T20s

Narine is on the verge of a major landmark. He only needs one scalp to complete 200 wickets for KKR in T20s. The 36-year-old has so far claimed 199 wickets in 187 matches at an average of 23.94 and an economy rate of 6.65, with eight four-fers and one five-for. His best of 5-19 came against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2012.

The versatile cricketer also holds the record of having claimed most wickets for KKR in the IPL. In 178 matches, he has picked up 181 wickets at an average of 25.40 and an economy rate of 6.73, with seven four-fers and one five-fer. Overall, he has 575 wickets in T20 cricket from 537 matches at an average of 21.61 and an economy rate of 6.12, with 12 four-fers and one five-fer.

