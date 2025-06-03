Is Tim David playing in today's RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final?

Although the momentum is slightly with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2025 final with Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, Tim David's availability remains in question. At the press conference on Monday, Patidar stated that they will know about the Australian injury status in the evening.

However, the Royal Challengers batter will miss the final stop of IPL 2025 as the franchise seeks to end its 18-year wait for the title.

It was during the clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Ekana International Stadium that David sustained a hamstring injury while fielding. The 29-year-old couldn't even bat comfortably during that match and RCB lost the game by 42 runs.

Although David missed the following games against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings, it didn't prevent Bengaluru from storming into the final.

However, his inclusion would have been a massive boost for the three-time finalists, given his tally of 187 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 185.14 in IPL 2025.

Tim David belted a half-century against Punjab Kings in the league stage

Tim David. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Singapore-born cricketer had also hammered an unbeaten 50 off 26 deliveries in the rain-marred clash against the Punjab Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the league stage.

It was David's half-century that propelled the Royal Challengers to a respectable 95 in a 14-over contest after they lost early wickets. However, Punjab Kings won that game comfortably in the end, chasing down the total with five wickets to spare.

The Royal Challengers had lost their previous three finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016 to Deccan Chargers, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SunRisers Hyderabad, respectively.

However, RCB have an advantage of getting four days to recover after the Qualifier 1 clash. By contrast, Punjab Kings will play their second final and lost the decider in 2014 to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

