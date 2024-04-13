Is Yashasvi Jaiswal playing today’s PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was absent from the initial playing XI for tonight's IPL 2024 game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur. However, he has been included in the five-member impact sub list and will certainly come out to bat in the second innings.

Jaiswal was the standout performer for RR last season, topping the run-charts for them with a stellar batting performance as an opener. It helped him cement his place at the top order of the Royals side along with Jos Buttler and also earned him a place in the Indian side.

However, Yashasvi Jaiswal has struggled to replicate the same form this year so far, scoring only 63 runs across five games with a highest score of 24. The youngster will be eager to turn things around and put on match-winning performances for his side in the upcoming games.

"Looks like a decent wicket to bowl so lets see what happens" - RR captain Sanju Samson

RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings in today's IPL 2024 match. He revealed that Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin will miss the game due to niggles. Rovman Powell and Tanush Kotian replaced them in the playing XI.

Samson did not mention anything about Jaiswal, who was in the impact sub list. Speaking after winning the toss, Samson said:

"We will like to bowl first. Looks like a decent wicket to bowl so lets see what happens. We had made a target that the team shouldn't think about the result.

"We are working on that and playing some really good cricket. There are challengers off the field as well and I am very happy with how we are managing it. 90 percent of the game we played well. Jos and Ashwin has a niggle and Rovman coming in and a youngster named Kotian."

Yashasvi Jaiswal will most likely open the innings for RR in the second innings after coming into the side as an impact sub.