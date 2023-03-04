“Is that you?” - Fans erupt as TV umpire sounds like Sachin Tendulkar in WPL 2023 opener

In what came as a big surprise to Sachin Tendulkar fans, the TV umpire sounded like the cricket legend in the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023) between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants on Saturday, March 4.

The incident took place during the eighth over of the Giants’ innings off Amelia Kerr’s bowling when Sneh Rana challenged the on-field umpire’s leg before wicket dismissal.

While the decision did not go in Rana's favour, both Giants and MI fans enjoyed the Sachin Tendulkar-like voice.

Watch the video of the funny incident below:

Fans wonder whether it was third umpire Paschim Pathak or Sachin Tendulkar.

One tweeted:

“The TV umpire in the first match sounds like a certain Sachin Tendulkar! Is that you?” while tagging Tendulkar’s official Twitter handle.

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

A @RisingReena Is 3rd umpire in #TATAWPL today Sachin Tendulkar? Is 3rd umpire in #TATAWPL today Sachin Tendulkar?

Tushar Tajane ☕💡⤴️ @tushonline



Sounds funny though Why do we have a voice mimicking Sachin Tendulkar when directing about a player Review in #TATAWPL Sounds funny though Why do we have a voice mimicking Sachin Tendulkar when directing about a player Review in #TATAWPL 😄Sounds funny though

Aravind @netcitizen third umpire is doing Sachin Tendulkar voice #WPLT20 third umpire is doing Sachin Tendulkar voice #WPLT20

🐻🐥 @JIMIINI Bro why the DRS guy sounds like Sachin Tendulkar #TATAWPL Bro why the DRS guy sounds like Sachin Tendulkar #TATAWPL

arey yaarrrrrrrrrrf @A_niche11 Sachin Tendulkar is so humble he’s today’s 3rd umpire at the #TATAWPL Sachin Tendulkar is so humble he’s today’s 3rd umpire at the #TATAWPL ❤️

Nilesh G @oye_nilesh



#TATAWPL

#WPL2023

#GGvMI For a second I thought it was Sachin Tendulkar's voice ~ when Sneh Rana took DRS For a second I thought it was Sachin Tendulkar's voice ~ when Sneh Rana took DRS#TATAWPL #WPL2023 #GGvMI

mau @tsarmau whose voice is that? is sachin tendulkar on the third umpire duties today? whose voice is that? is sachin tendulkar on the third umpire duties today?

Ajinkya Chinta @abdajinkya Aila!! Sachin Tendulkar as 3rd Umpire Aila!! Sachin Tendulkar as 3rd Umpire 😲

Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants by 143 runs in WPL 2023 opener

An all-round batting and bowling performance helped Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants in their WPL 2023 opener by 143 runs on Saturday (March 4). Sent into bat, a clinical batting performance helped MI score 207-5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front, scoring 65 off 30, including 14 boundaries. Hayley Mathews smashed 47 off 31, while Amelia Kerr remained unbeaten on 45 off 24. Natalie Sciver-Brunt and Pooja Vastrakar contributed 23 and 15, respectively, while Issy Wong finished with a last-ball six.

For the Giants, Sneh Rana scalped two wickets, while Ashleigh Gardner, Tanuja Kanwar and Georgia Wareham settled for one scalp apiece.

In response, GG were bundled out for just 64 in 15.1 overs. Daylan Hemalatha top scored with 29 off 23, but the rest of the batting unit failed to deliver. Captain Beth Mooney retired hurt following an ankle twist in the opening over. For MI, Saika Ishaque shone with figures of 4-11, while Natalie Sciver and Amelia Kerr scalped two wickets apiece, and Issy Wong picked up one.

The Giants will play their next WPL 2023 game against the UP Warriorz on Sunday (March 5). Meanwhile, MI will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second game on Monday (March 6).

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes