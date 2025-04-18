"Ishan ke paise pakadva dena use, jaisa bola hai vaise khela hai"- Top 10 funny memes after MI's win vs SRH in IPL 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) beat the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four wickets in the 33rd match of IPL 2025 on Thursday, April 17, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With their third win in seven games, MI moved to the seventh position on the points table, leading to fans sharing hilarious memes on social media.
After being asked to bat first, SRH scored 162/5 in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Abhishek Sharma (40), Heinrich Klaasen (37), and Travis Head (28). Part-time off-spinner Will Jacks stole the show with a magnificent spell of 3-0-14-2 for MI.
The Mumbai Indians' batting unit then performed collectively to chase the target in 18.1 overs and bag a comfortable victory. SRH captain Pat Cummins tried his best with a brilliant spell of 4-0-26-3, but it ended in vain.
Thursday night's IPL 2025 match between MI and SRH entertained the fans, who shared hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Targeting former MI player Ishan Kishan for scoring just two runs, a fan joked that Mumbai owners had asked him to play poorly. The fan wrote:
"Ishan ke paise pakadva dena use, jaisa bola hai vaise khela hai" (Give Ishaan's money to him, he played as we told him).
"Wasn't the easiest wicket, but we were a few short" - Pat Cummins after SRH's loss vs MI in IPL 2025
At the post-match presentation, SRH skipper Pat Cummins reflected on the loss, saying (via Cricbuzz):
"It wasn't the easiest wicket. Few runs short, we would have liked a couple more with the bat. Tricky wicket, when you come here you expect it to be really fluent and fast, just wasn't that. They bowled really well, shut down a lot of our hitting areas. I thought we had all our bases covered, with 160 you feel like you are a little bit short. We gave it a good crack with the ball. We thought we needed wickets, we had plenty of death bowling."
"We knew the impact player would bowl 1-2 overs that's why we went with Rahul. You have got to play well away from home to make the final, unfortunately it hasn't clicked so far this season, we have a short break and we go again. Every game we talk about assessing, the boys did well to get through the powerplay and there wasn't reckless hitting, next game is at home and we know that venue pretty well," Cummins added.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will go up against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the next match of IPL 2025 on Friday, April 18, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
