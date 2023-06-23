"Ishan Kishan could be the option until KL Rahul is fit" - Sanjay Manjrekar backs Mumbai Indians opener to feature in ODIs for Team India

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar recently backed Mumbai Indians (MI) opening batter Ishan Kishan to be picked as the backup wicket-keeper for Team India ahead of the upcoming 50-over World Cup later this year.

With injuries to the regular white-ball keepers KL Rahul (thigh) and Rishabh Pant (ligament), Manjrekar feels the 24-year-old Kishan should get a run in ODIs for the Men in Blue.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo as part of a three-part series of India's road to the ODI World Cup, Manjrekar said:

"Just to get a left-hander in, might be worthwhile going in with Ishan Kishan. I know he is an opening batter but he is a fairly good enough batter to bat down the order as well. And poor guy after he got that double hundred, hasn't got too many opportunities.

"So if the others aren't fit, there is a hierarchy that India have with Shreyas Iyer as first choice at number 4, KL Rahul who I love as number 5/6 keeper batter so Ishan Kishan could be the option until KL Rahul is fit," added Manjrekar.

Despite scoring a scintillating double-century against Bangladesh last December, Kishan had to make way for Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the opening position.

The talented youngster struggled in the subsequent series against New Zealand, batting in the middle order. He was back as the opening batter for the first ODI against Australia before being dropped for the incoming skipper Rohit Sharma.

Overall, the 24-year-old boasts stellar numbers in ODIs, averaging 42.50 and a strike rate of 106.02.

A look at Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson's stats in ODIs

Kishan and Samson have impressed thus far in their brief ODI career

As Team India ponders over the backup wicket-keeping options in the 50-over format until the return of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, the two likely contenders for the spot are Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson.

Samson last played in ODIs for India last November in New Zealand, while Kishan featured in their recent series against Australia.

Despite the duo boasting incredible ODI numbers, 28-year-old Samson slightly pips Kishan with a phenomenal average of 66 in 11 matches compared to the Mumbai Indians (MI) opener, who averages 42.50 in 14 games.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper has also tasted way more success in the middle order, having batted at positions five and six in all but one of his ODIs. On the other hand, Ishan Kishan has struggled in the middle order, with an average of just 21.50 in the six innings outside the top three.

However, what could work in favor of the 24-year-old Kishan is his being left-handed, with the ability to open should the need arrive.

