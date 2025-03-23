Ishan Kishan seen limping after injuring his knee while fielding in SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batting sensation Ishan Kishan was seen limping after injuring his knee during the IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday (March 23). The left-handed batter sustained the injury while fielding as he put in a dive, with the team physio assessing him beyond the boundary rope.

Ad

The incident occurred in the 18th over of the innings sent down by leg-spinner Adam Zampa. With Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer playing a pull shot off a short-pitched delivery, Kishan put on a desperate dive to prevent a boundary and landed on his knee to do so.

The effort proved to be valiant in the end as the ball rocketed to the boundary. The southpaw was seen holding his knee and limping, and was later assessed by the team physio. However, he was up and running after the Orange Army had won the game by 44 runs to open their campaign.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kishan, who was making his debut for the SunRisers, having been part of the Mumbai Indians since the beginning of his IPL career, justified his price tag of ₹11.25 crore. The 26-year-old belted a 45-ball hundred to lift the Orange Army to a behemoth total of 286/6.

"It's very difficult to get that sort of a total in every game" - Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan. (Image Credits: Getty)

The youngster, who earned the Player of the Match award, credited captain Pat Cummins and coach Daniel Vettori for giving him freedom and confidence heading into the game. He also feels the playing style of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head also gives optimism. He said at the post-match presentation:

Ad

"To be very honest, the nervousness was there; I won't deny that. Pat and the coach gave a lot of cofidence. I just enjoyed my time in the middle. I was practising very hard. The preparation was very good, and I'm feeling confident.

"You can see Abhishek and Head playing that sort of game, and you get that confidence. Either you're batting way too early, or at a time when there are a lot of runs on the board. It's very difficult to get that sort of a total in every game."

The SunRisers will next face the Lucknow Super Giants on March 27 at home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback