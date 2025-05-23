"Ishan Kishan trying hard to help Mumbai get into the Top 2 spot"- Top 10 funny memes as SRH reach 231/6 in 1st innings of IPL 2025 clash vs RCB

The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is hosting tonight's IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). RCB team captain Jitesh Sharma won the toss and opted to chase in the contest.

Abhishek Sharma (34) and Travis Head (17) gave a blazing start to SRH with a 54-run opening partnership in four overs. However, both departed in quick succession without adding any more runs to the total.

Ishan Kishan then anchored the innings with a brilliant unbeaten 94-run knock to utilize the platform and power SRH to a massive score of 231 for six in 20 overs. Kishan smashed five sixes and seven fours during his 48-ball innings. Romario Shepherd picked up two wickets for RCB with the ball.

The high-scoring first innings of Friday night's IPL 2025 match between RCB and SRH entertained the fans. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on social media. Here are some of the best memes:

"Ishan Kishan trying hard to help Mumbai get into the Top 2 spot," a fan wrote.

"It's a good score on the board"- Abhishek Sharma after first innings of SRH vs RCB IPL 2025 match

During the mid-innings break, Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma reflected on his team's batting performance in the first innings, saying:

"When we played the first over, we thought it was a good batting wicket. We planned to react to the ball. It's our strength, somewhere we need to look out with the small mistakes we did this year. If the ball is there not to hit, we need to be careful.

"Me and Head thought, it was a 230 wicket and went about that way at the start. It's a good score on the board. It was pending from Kishan, he took it till the last ball and was his day. Kishan's the reason why we have 230 on the board. I hope in every innings, let's hope what Cummins thinks today," Sharma continued.

At the time of the writing, RCB reached 72/0 in six overs with Phil Salt and Virat Kohli at the crease.

