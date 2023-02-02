Aakash Chopra feels Ishan Kishan's underwhelming performances in recent matches could cost him his place in India's T20I side.

Kishan managed just a solitary run as the Men in Blue set a mammoth 235-run target for New Zealand in the third and final T20I in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1. The hosts then bowled out the Black Caps for 66 to register an emphatic 168-run win in the series decider.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Ishan Kishan could have problematic times ahead, saying:

"It is going to be a problem for Ishan Kishan. 2023 hasn't been a great year for him. He scored a fantastic double century in the last month of 2022 and after that, he hasn't got that many chances in ODIs."

"In the opportunities he has got in T20Is, he has scored a 37 but other than that, he hasn't got starts and where he has got them, he has not been able to utilize them."

The former Indian opener pointed out that some of the players in India's current T20I side might have to make way once the regulars and a few of the challengers are back in the mix, explaining:

"The way he got out in this match, it becomes a question, because in T20 cricket or Indian cricket at the moment, the players who are playing currently are on borrowed time. Rohit (Sharma), Virat (Kohli) and (KL) Rahul are not there currently, Rishabh Pant is also out, and Sanju Samson is also injured."

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are currently not being considered for T20Is, with the team management's primary focus being on the ODI World Cup later this year. While Rishabh Pant is missing in action due to injuries sustained in a horrific accident, Sanju Samson has probably not yet recovered from a knee injury.

"Ishan Kishan has got decent opportunities" - Aakash Chopra

Ishan Kishan failed to play a substantial knock in the three T20Is against New Zealand. [P/C: BCCI]

Chopra reckons Kishan might be dropped once the stalwarts are back, observing:

"When all of them become available together, then suddenly you see who will go out and whose performances are slightly light. The axe might fall on Ishan Kishan in such a scenario because Ishan Kishan has got decent opportunities."

The renowned commentator highlighted that the Mumbai Indians opener failed to grab his chances at the top of the order, elaborating:

"He has played six matches including the last and this series, got the chance to open in all six matches and he hasn't scored runs in all six matches, the sort of runs you expect from him."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Ishan Kishan in his last 14 T20is:



27 (26).

15 (7).

26 (11).

3 (5).

8 (10).

11 (13).

36 (31).

10 (11).

37 (29).

2 (5).

1 (2).

4 (5).

19 (32).

1 (3).



- 200 runs at an average of 14.28 and 105.26 Strike Rate. Ishan Kishan in his last 14 T20is:27 (26).15 (7).26 (11).3 (5).8 (10).11 (13).36 (31).10 (11).37 (29).2 (5).1 (2).4 (5).19 (32).1 (3).- 200 runs at an average of 14.28 and 105.26 Strike Rate.

Chopra concluded by stating that Kishan is slightly fortunate that another T20I series is not around the corner. He reckons either Samson or Rahul might have taken the wicketkeeper-batter's place in the XI if they were available.

