"It can't happen that he won't score runs till 30th April" - Aakash Chopra on questions about Yashasvi Jaiswal's place in India's T20 World Cup squad

Aakash Chopra doesn't see Yashasvi Jaiswal continuing his barren run in IPL 2024 or getting dropped from India's squad for the T20 World Cup starting in June based on a few indifferent performances.

Jaiswal is the primary candidate to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order in the global event. However, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener has aggregated only 39 runs at an underwhelming average of 13.00 in three innings in the ongoing edition of the prestigious league and will want to get back to run-scoring ways at the earliest.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked whether Jaiswal might be ignored for the T20 World Cup if he continues to underperform in IPL 2024. He responded in the negative, elaborating (10:50):

"That shouldn't happen. It can't happen that he won't score runs till 30th April, and will we decide based on five to seven matches that we are not going to take Yashasvi? I feel that will be a travesty."

"I feel Yashasvi Jaiswal should be taken. He hasn't scored runs in two or three matches but by the time you see the review of this (RR vs RCB) game, you might say how well Yashasvi played. So I am thinking his name should come for sure," the former India opener added.

Jaiswal has smashed 502 runs at an excellent strike rate of 161.93 in 16 T20I innings. The left-handed opener has amassed 90 runs, including an unbeaten 84, at a strike rate of 157.89 in three innings in the United States and the West Indies.

"It's an interesting one" - Aakash Chopra on the likelihood of Mohit Sharma being picked in India's T20 World Cup squad

Mohit Sharma is the current Purple Cap holder in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra was further asked about the probability of Mohit Sharma being picked in India's T20 World Cup squad, considering that Mohammed Shami isn't available.

"It's an interesting one because you get different types of wickets in the West Indies and places like Florida. The grounds are big and the matches will be played in the morning. The pitches will be slightly softer and he has done well in the death overs," he replied (11:20).

"He will definitely be in their thoughts. It's not that you can rule him out completely, so Mohit Sharma can come into consideration," Chopra added.

Mohit has picked up seven wickets at a reasonable economy rate of 8.18 in four games in IPL 2024. He might come into contention if continues to impress for the Gujarat Titans (GT), considering that the selectors might be looking for a death-bowling partner for Jasprit Bumrah.

Poll : Should Yashasvi Jaiswal open with Rohit Sharma in the T20 World Cup irrespective of how he performs in IPL 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion