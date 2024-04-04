"It was quite loud" - Rishabh Pant blames noise at venue for wrong DRS calls in DC vs KKR IPL 2024 clash

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant reasoned that the noise during the IPL 2024 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Vizag prevented him from being able to make the right DRS calls. The keeper-batter also highlighted an issue with the screen.

The first opportunity to take the DRS came in the fourth over bowled by Ishant Sharma as Sunil Narine swung across the line. There seemed to be an edge, but the Delhi-born cricketer didn't go for the review in time despite Mitchell Marsh suggesting it strongly. Another chance went begging during the 15th over when Shreyas Iyer nicked one, but the 26-year-old didn't ask for the review once again.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pant elaborated:

"It was quite loud (the venue) and couldn't see the timer on the screen (talking about the non-DRS moments) and there was some issue with the screen as well, there are some things you can control and some you cannot control, you just need to go with the flow."

Narine, who opened the innings, did most of the damage as he struck seven fours and as many sixes in his 39-ball 85. Along with Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who made 54, he added 104 off 48 deliveries as Kolkata amassed 272-7 in 20 overs.

"We were just all over the place" - Rishabh Pant on Delhi Capitals' bowling performance

Anrich Nortje took 3 scalps but leaked 59 in 4 overs.

Pant added that the Capitals tried to scale down the mammoth target and that it was better to get bowled out in the process.

"We were just all over the place (with the ball), we could have done better, and it is one of those days I feel. As a batting unit, we talked about going hard (after the target) and that's how we approach these games because it is better to be all-out trying to go for the total than not chase it down."

The youngster led the way with 55 off 25 deliveries and smashed Venkatesh Iyer for 28 runs in one over. However, the Capitals were bowled out for 166 as the Knight Riders coasted to their third consecutive win.