"It was a really special innings for me" - Yashasvi Jaiswal on his century against Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has opened up on his surreal IPL 2023 season. The left-hander, who recently smashed a century against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhde Stadium, claimed that it was a special innings, given that it came at his home ground.

The opener was head and shoulders above all of the Royals' batters, smashing 124 while batting at the top alongside Jos Buttler. The youngster reached his hundred off 54 balls in the 18th over with a boundary through mid-wicket off Riley Meredith.

The left-hander expects the innings to be the start of something big. Speaking to the Times of India, the southpaw said:

"I totally believe I played a knock like that. It was a really special innings for me because I was playing in Mumbai. I have a lot of emotions and hard work associated with the city. It's an incredible feeling but I guess this is just the start for me."

When asked how highly he rates this knock, the Uttar Pradesh-born batter conceded:

"I don't know about that but I really enjoyed it. I've hit a few centuries this year. All my centuries are special for me because I work hard for them. This was one of the best, I guess."

While his hundred propelled the Royals to 212 in 20 overs, Tim David's 14-ball 45 trumped Jaiswal's 124. David smashed three sixes in the first three balls of the final over to take the hosts to a thrilling win.

"I really like that shot" - Yashasvi Jaiswal on his six over mid-off

Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Jaiswal, who has accumulated 428 runs in IPL 2023, further claimed that one of the shots of his innings was slapping a back-of-a-length delivery for a six, adding:

"The pull shot off Jofra Archer and also the six that I hit off him in the 19th over off mid-off. I really like that shot. My thinking was clear while executing the shot."

The Royals will next face the Gujarat Titans on May 5 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. With ten points in nine games, the inaugural IPL champions are second in the points table.

