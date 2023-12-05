"It's almost a done deal" - Aakash Chopra on Ravi Bishnoi's place in India's T20 World Cup squad

Aakash Chopra reckons Ravi Bishnoi has virtually sealed his place in India's squad for next year's T20 World Cup.

Bishnoi, with nine scalps, was the highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded T20I series between India and Australia. The wrist-spinner has picked up 34 wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.14 in 21 T20Is.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked how confident he is about Bishnoi's name figuring in India's T20 World Cup squad, to which he responded (7:40):

"I personally feel it's almost a done deal. I feel his name will be there because of the way he is bowling and the number of wickets he is picking. He is consistent. He is a wicket-taker and bowls with the new ball."

The former India opener feels a decent run in IPL 2024 will confirm the Lucknow Super Giants spinner's place in the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup squad. He said:

"The matches will be in America and the West Indies. Slightly quick in the air on slow pitches - I think he will bring value. The kid fields well and he is very accurate as a wrist-spinner. I feel if he keeps bowling like this and has a decent IPL, he is a done deal."

Bishnoi will likely compete with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal for the wrist-spinner's position for the global event. While Bishnoi and Kuldeep have been picked in India's T20I squad for the South Africa tour, Chahal has been ignored for the shortest format but is part of the ODI squad.

"Very few players bat at that number even for their franchise" - Aakash Chopra on Rinku Singh's place in India's T20 World Cup squad

Rinku Singh was one of India's star performers in the T20I series against Australia. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra was also asked whether he sees Rinku Singh in India's T20 World Cup squad, to which he replied (4:30):

"Firstly, he is an excellent player. Secondly, the number at which he bats, very few players bat at that number even for their franchise. It's a huge list - Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and even Hardik Pandya - everyone bats in the top order."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted the paucity of lower-middle-order batters in Indian cricket. He elaborated:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad - no one wants to go down the order. If everyone will play in the top 4, who will play at No. 5 and No. 6? This problem comes when you go to the World Cup or any other big tournament straight from the IPL. You ask who will play down the order."

While observing that Rinku plays that role regularly, Chopra opined that he should be kept in the scheme of things, considering he also provides a left-handed option in the middle order. He concluded by claiming that the Kolkata Knight Riders player will be in the T20 World Cup squad if he fares well in IPL 2024.

