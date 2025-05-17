"It's calculator time"- Top 10 funny memes as rain washes out RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match in Bengaluru

Fans were left disappointed as the first match after the resumption of IPL 2025 on Saturday (May 17) between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ended without a result. Persistent rain at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru forced the match officials to call off the game and award a point each to the participating teams.

Ad

With 17 points from 12 games, RCB reclaimed the top spot in the points table and have inched closer to securing a playoff spot. On the contrary, KKR got knocked out of the tournament in the league stage and joined SRH, CSK, and RR on the outside. It was a must-win game for the defending champions to stay alive in the playoff race, but rain played a spoilsport and ended their title defense.

Ad

Trending

As it was RCB's first match after Virat Kohli announced his Test retirement, several fans came to the stadium in white jerseys to give a grand tribute to their favorite player. However, the rain hindered their plans as it did not allow any play.

Fans took note of the situation and expressed their reactions by sharing memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"What comes from the fans is infectious"- Phil Salt about admiration of RCB fans ahead of IPL 2025 match vs KKR

Ahead of the match against KKR, RCB opener Phil Salt expressed happiness on attaining match fitness after missing the last few games. Reflecting on his team's performance and the love from the fans, Salt said:

Ad

"Feeling good. Not played a game of cricket in a while. Happy to be back and playing tonight. I think more than anything it is about basics of batting. The enjoyment is probably in what it takes to get there. The results are nice."

"Whenever you win a game for the team, you think back to what goes before it, how discipline I was in preparation. I might not enjoy it all the time. But I always think of the basics. When you come down the road to the stadium, you see a sea of people. What comes from the fans is infectious," Salt added.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will square off in the next match of IPL 2025 on Sunday (May 18) afternoon at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More