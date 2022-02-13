"It's going to be fun" - Yuzvendra Chahal reacts to joining Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2022

One of Rajasthan Royals' latest recruits ahead of IPL 2022, Yuzvendra Chahal, thanked the franchise for snapping him up. The wrist-spinner was amongst many new purchases made by the inaugural IPL champions, shelling out Rs 6.5 crore, on day one of the mega auction.

With the ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs, Chahal is one of the most experienced Indian spinners in T20 cricket. The Haryana-born player made his IPL debut in 2013, and has played for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In a video uploaded by Rajasthan Royals' official Twitter handle, the 30-year old said he can't wait to work with Sanju Samson and Kumar Sangakkara. He said:

"Thank you Rajasthan family for showing faith in me and having me and can't wait to work with Kumar Sangakkara, Sanju my Chintu brother and admin, be careful. It's going to be fun. Halla Bol!"

Chahal has also been a consistent campaigner in the IPL, taking more than 20 wickets thrice in a season. His best campaign was in 2015 when he snared 23 scalps in 15 games at an average of 18.04. The leg-spinner also endured a productive season in 2021, but selectors ignored him for the T20 World Cup.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl in tandem for Rajasthan Royals

Fans will be looking forward to seeing Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin bowl together in the middle overs and bamboozle opposition batters. Ashwin, whom the Royals recruited for Rs 5 crore, talked about his keenness to bowl with his India teammate.

Other players bought by Rajasthan Royals include Trent Boult, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa and Navdeep Saini. The franchise still have Rs 9.5 crore to spend. Before the mega auction, they had retained their captain Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashavi Jaiswal.

