"It's a grudge match for Yuzi Chahal" - Aakash Chopra on PBKS ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs RCB

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) IPL 2025 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would be a grudge match for Yuzvendra Chahal. He pointed out that RCB didn't reacquire their former leg-spinner in the last two mega auctions, allowing him to be bought by other franchises.

PBKS will lock horns with RCB in Match 34 of IPL 2025 in Bengaluru on Friday, April 18. Although the Bengaluru-based franchise tried to acquire Chahal at the IPL 2025 auction, the Kings outbid them by buying the wily spinner for a whopping ₹18 crore.

Reflecting on PBKS' bowling in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener reckoned Chahal would want to prove that RCB made a mistake in not reacquiring him.

"It's a grudge match for Yuzi Chahal - 'You people don't take me only. I went to Rajasthan (Royals) first, as you didn't take me. Then I went to Punjab, as you didn't take me again.' He is coming after picking up four wickets in the last match. That actually is outstanding," he said (11:10).

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that Arshdeep Singh would want to showcase his wicket-taking prowess after not being given the new ball in PBKS' previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

"Another thing is that Arshdeep Singh is not bowling with the new ball now. Xavier Bartlett bowled, and Marco Jansen bowled with him. Arsh was held back. So it should become an ego issue for him because he takes wickets with the new ball every time he plays for India, but what happens in the IPL?" Chopra observed.

"This is not this year's story only. This has been the story for the last one-and-a-half years. The powerplay numbers have not been that good. If you don't pick up wickets in the powerplay, it just doesn't suit you. You are a much better player. His pride might have been hurt a little in the last match," he added.

Marco Jansen and Xavier Bartlett shared the new ball in PBKS' 16-run win while defending a 112-run target in Mullanpur on April 15. Head coach Ricky Ponting later disclosed that the overseas seam-bowling duo's favorable match-ups against Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock tempted the think tank to give the new ball to them.

"If Marcus Stoinis is fit and available, how can Glenn Maxwell play ahead of him?" - Aakash Chopra on potential change in PBKS XI for IPL 2025 clash vs RCB

Glenn Maxwell has endured a lean run with the bat in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that PBKS potentially played Glenn Maxwell ahead of Marcus Stoinis against KKR just for his bowling.

"Glenn Maxwell needs to play a little cautiously, or else he will have to be left out, because you have dropped Marcus Stoinis. If Marcus Stoinis is fit and available, how can Glenn Maxwell play ahead of him? However, you are playing him for his bowling," he said.

The analyst wondered whether Maxwell's bowling would work against RCB, and if he would be retained in the XI just because the opposition is familiar to him.

"You won't get too many left-handers in this team (RCB). Devdutt Padikkal is seen, but the rest are all right-handers till Krunal Pandya comes. Will Maxi's bowling work in such a scenario? They might think that he used to play for Bengaluru, so an insider could cause them harm and do the job," Chopra observed.

Glenn Maxwell has aggregated 41 runs at a dismal average of 8.20 in five innings in IPL 2025. However, the spin-bowling all-rounder has performed decently with the ball, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 8.46 in six innings.

