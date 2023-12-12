"It's a million-dollar question and he will take a million dollars" - Aakash Chopra on whether Mitchell Starc will be costliest buy at IPL auction

Aakash Chopra expects Mitchell Starc to be bought at an exorbitant price at the IPL 2024 auction. However, he isn't sure if such a purchase would be a prudent call from the franchise's perspective.

Starc hasn't played in the Indian Premier League since the 2015 edition of the tournament. However, he has put his name in this year's auction list and has a base price of ₹2 crore.

On the AakashVani show on Sports 18, Chopra was asked whether Starc will be the most expensive buy at the IPL 2024 auction, to which he responded:

"It's a million-dollar question and he will take a million dollars as well. I am saying AUD (Australian dollars) will take the most money after INR (Indian rupees). In fact, more money might go to AUD than INR in this auction because you don't have too many Indian players in the auction."

The former India opener acknowledged that the left-arm seamer brings a much-needed skillset to the table. He elaborated:

"Whoever plays in Australia has registered his name and Mitchell Starc is the most discussed name in that. What does Mitchell Starc bring? He is a gun bowler with the new ball and does amazingly well at the death. His IPL numbers are very good, performed very well when he played for RCB."

Chopra mentioned that he has heard from unverified sources that at least five franchises have already sounded out Starc and told him that they would bid for him if he is available in the auction.

"He has cheated teams so many times" - Aakash Chopra on a thing that might go against Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc opted out of IPL 2018 after being bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, Aakash Chopra reckons Mitchell Starc's sketchy availability history might cost him. He observed:

"However, he has cheated teams so many times after that. Cheating is not a word you should use lightly but that's what you feel when you bid for him and he says that he won't come when the tournament is about to start because he wants to focus on the Ashes or the World Cup, or has some personal issues."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels franchises might prefer slightly more reliable options. He said:

"Suddenly your money gets released but what will you do with money because you don't have players of that quality left. In this auction also, apart from Mitchell Starc, you will have Gerald Coetzee, Josh Hazlewood, Dilshan Madushanka and Ben Dwarshuis, maybe not the same quality but the truth is that they will be there."

Chopra pointed out that none of the other quality seamers will remain available if Starc withdraws after being bought at the auction. While expressing skepticism, he added that he won't be surprised if the Australian seamer goes for a massive sum.

He cited the example of Jofra Archer, who was bought by the Mumbai Indians for ₹8 crore at the IPL 2022 auction despite knowing that he wouldn't be available for that season.

