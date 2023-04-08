"It's a no-brainer" - Aakash Chopra says Prithvi Shaw will have to score runs in Delhi Capitals' IPL 2023 clash against Rajasthan Royals

Aakash Chopra feels the Delhi Capitals (DC) need Prithvi Shaw to fire with the bat in their IPL 2023 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The two sides will lock horns in Guwahati in the afternoon game on Saturday, April 8. While DC head into the clash on the back of defeats in their first two games, RR have won and lost a match thus far.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Delhi Capitals could make a change to their playing XI. He added that the franchise needs Prithvi Shaw to deliver the goods with the bat, saying:

"Delhi have lost both their matches. Their situation is very bad. I see only one change - you can play Rovman Powell in place of Rilee Rossouw. Sarfaraz Khan and Abishek Porel did well last time. Prithvi Shaw will have to score runs, it's a no-brainer."

The former Indian opener feels David Warner and Mitchell Marsh will also have to be among the runs for the Delhi Capitals, explaining:

"Warner has shown that he has form, although it might not be gun form, but he can score runs. I think Mitchell Marsh holds the key. It is not going to spin here. The spinners' role will be less here because a lot of dew comes. The three big names have to do well in batting."

Reports suggest that Marsh might be unavailable for Saturday's clash against the Rajasthan Royals due to his impending wedding. Rovman Powell could replace the Australian all-rounder in the Delhi Capitals' playing XI in such a scenario.

"The big question is whether Jos Buttler is available" - Aakash Chopra on the Rajasthan Royals' concern ahead of the clash against the Delhi Capitals

Jos Buttler batted at No. 3 in Rajasthan Royals' previous game. [P/C: iplt20.com]

While questioning the Rajasthan Royals for opening with Ravichandran Ashwin against the Punjab Kings, Aakash Chopra feels Jos Buttler's possible unavailability could be a concern for the franchise, stating:

"Rajasthan played outstanding cricket in the first match and should have won the second match as well. It might have worked out if you had not wasted the four balls by sending Ashwin at the top of the order. The big question is whether Jos Buttler is available."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels Joe Root could replace Buttler in the Royals' starting XI if the latter is ruled out of the game, elaborating:

"Root can play if Buttler doesn't play. Root's recent T20 numbers are very good. He is a quality player and this pitch will suit all batters. Jason Holder once again holds the key. He picks up wickets and bowled very well at the death too last time."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Jos Buttler set to miss 1 week of cricketing action due to finger injury. (Reported by Sports Tak). Jos Buttler set to miss 1 week of cricketing action due to finger injury. (Reported by Sports Tak).

Chopra concluded by predicting a third consecutive loss for the Delhi Capitals. He reasoned that the Royals have the better team heading into today's clash.

