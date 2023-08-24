"It is a tough phase for Sanju Samson" - Saba Karim on the road ahead for the wicketkeeper-batter

Saba Karim reckons Sanju Samson has a tough road ahead as he seems to be third in the pecking order of Indian wicketkeeper-batters.

The selectors chose KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan ahead of Samson as the two keeper-batters in India's 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. However, the Kerala player has been included as a traveling reserve due to uncertainties surrounding Rahul's availability because of a niggle.

During a discussion on JioCinema, Karim was asked about the road ahead for Samson, to which he responded:

"It is a tough phase for Sanju Samson, let us admit that first, because now it seems in the pecking order you have KL Rahul, then you have Ishan Kishan, and then comes Sanju Samson."

The cricketer-turned-commentator wants the Rajasthan Royals skipper to decide whether he wants to play as a pure batter or perform the gloveman's role as well. He stated:

"It's also the way he looks at his future in international cricket. Does he look at himself as a wicketkeeper-batter or does he think of himself as a batter? The kind of potential he has, everybody knows he is so gifted."

While highlighting Samson's consistency issues, Karim acknowledged that he has been given sporadic chances. He observed:

"At times, there has been some kind of question mark over his consistency. Having said that, I do believe that he hasn't got a long rope from the selectors due to different circumstances."

Samson has played just 13 ODIs and 24 T20Is since making his international debut in July 2015. He was given a consistent run in the recent limited-overs series against West Indies and Ireland but couldn't make the most of his opportunities.

"There are some areas of concern for him" - Saba Karim on Sanju Samson's wicketkeeping

Sanju Samson generally doesn't get to keep wickets when Ishan Kishan is also part of the XI.

Saba Karim believes Sanju Samson needs to improve his glovework if he wants to be considered as a wicketkeeper-batter. He elaborated:

"The road ahead for him is to number one work hard on his wicketkeeping if he wants to be considered as a wicketkeeper-batter. There are some areas of concern for him but with the kind of talent he has, if he works hard, goes back to the drawing board, I am sure he will be a much better keeper next time around."

The former Indian wicketkeeper concluded by observing that the stylish batter needs to be more consistent apart from being impactful. He said:

"In terms of his batting, he has to continue with this similar kind of intensity, be more consistent, but I think impactful is more important. That's what we require from Sanju Samson going forward."

Samson, who averages only 19.68 in T20Is, has an impressive overall average of 55.71 in ODI cricket. Although he scored a half-century in the final ODI against the Windies, his dismal returns in the subsequent T20I series against the same opponents probably cost him a place in the Asia Cup squad.

Poll : Can Sanju Samson still make it to India's World Cup squad? Yes No 0 votes