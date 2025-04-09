"It is not working out" - Aakash Chopra on GT's problem ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs RR

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked the fifth bowling option as the Gujarat Titans' (GT) concern ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He noted that the IPL 2022 champions have used Ishant Sharma and Arshad Khan to perform the role, but it hasn't yielded the desired results.

GT will host RR in Match 23 of IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9. While the hosts have garnered six points from four games and are placed second on the points table, the visitors are seventh in the standings with four points from as many matches.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener opined that the Gujarat Titans have most bases covered in the batting department but have a problem in bowling heading into their IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals.

"You can now say that the top four are in good form. Sai Sudharsan is there. Shubman Gill was brilliant in the previous innings. Jos Buttler missed out for sure, but he is also in decent form. Washington Sundar is also there alongside them now. After that, they also have an explosive batter in the form of Sherfane Rutherford," Chopra said (14:20).

"A small problem is the fifth bowler. They could have solved it if they had gotten Washi to bowl a few overs and hadn't gotten Ishant (Sharma) to bowl his entire four overs. So this problem might have looked slightly less glaring, but it is seen. They used Arshad (Khan) as well, two overs from him, and two from Ishant. However, it is not working out," he added.

Aakash Chopra noted that the Titans have the option to play another seamer in Kulwant Khejroliya or a fourth overseas player in Glenn Phillips, who can give a few overs. He pointed out that Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore have impressed with the ball thus far, with Rashid Khan also unlikely to remain quiet for too long.

"This team will progress on the back of their batting might only" - Aakash Chopra on RR ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs GT

Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal will likely open for RR in their IPL 2025 clash against GT. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Turning his attention to the Rajasthan Royals' batting ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against the Gujarat Titans, Aakash Chopra noted that they have a formidable top six.

"The batting is still looking very, very good. I feel this team will progress on the back of their batting might only. Yashasvi (Jaiswal) has also now come into form. That's good news. Sanju Samson is looking good. Riyan Parag is batting beautifully. Nitish Rana has already played a match-winning knock. Dhruv Jurel started this tournament very well," he said in the same video.

The analyst added that Sanju Samson and company could be in trouble if their top six don't deliver the goods.

"Shimron Hetmyer will also come to the party. This team is good until they don't need a seventh batter. They have an issue if they need that because then they send Wanindu (Hasaranga) up the order. They are unable to play Shubham (Dubey). This team still does not have all-rounders," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra noted that the Royals have a decent bowling lineup, with Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga performing well. He added that the good news for RR has been Jofra Archer's return to form.

