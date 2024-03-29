"Iyer is a dummy captain" - Fans mock Shreyas Iyer as he fumbles playing XI during KKR vs RCB toss in IPL 2024 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer had a major brainfade during the toss ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The clash is set to kickstart at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, March 29.

Shreyas Iyer decided to bowl first after winning the toss, and after failing to hear a question from Ravi Shastri, he spoke about his team combination, or at least tried to. The skipper stated that Anukul Roy came into the playing XI, but failed to name the player that made way, and appeared confused while browsing through the team sheet.

"We are going to bowl first. Had a brief chat with the curator, she was like the ball will spin as well. (Morale) It is fantastic, everyone is in high spirits. We have to carry forward the same momentum. It is important to be in the present.

"My role is to play an anchor role. It's always good to have a lethal bowling line-up. It is important to stay in the present. We have to see to it that we capitalize on the start. The bowling - Anukul comes in. I am seriously confused. There are two teams given to me," Shreyas Iyer said during the toss.

Fans were alarmed by how a captain of a major franchise was functioning during a basic task such as the toss, while others chimed in with Gautam Gambhir's influence on the team.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

KKR have roped in Anukul Roy for Nitish Rana in the playing XI

KKR began their campaign with a tense win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the opening weekend at the Eden Gardens. The upcoming clash against RCB marks their first away contest of the 2024 campaign.

The two-time winners have an imperious record at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in recent times, having not lost at the venue since 2015.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, and Yash Dayal.