Jaipur weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the RR vs DC match in IPL 2024?

The ninth match of IPL 2024 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) go up against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28.

RR will play their second home game of the season. In the first game, they defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 20 runs in a high-scoring game. Sanju Samson and company will hope to continue their winning momentum as they chase their second IPL title.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, didn't had a memorable comeback to the game after a gap of 15 months. DC went down in their IPL 2024 opener, losing to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets. They had a terrible outing last year and will look to make it to the playoffs this time around. Thus, they will be desperate for a win to get their campaign underway.

The two teams have played some cracking games in the past and another thrilling contest is on the cards. Fans are expected to flock to the stadium in huge numbers to support their favorite teams.

Much to the relief of fans and players alike, there is no forecast of rain in Jaipur on Thursday night. There would be significant cloud cover over the stadium, but it is unlikely to cause any downpour. Thus, a full 40 overs of contest without any interruptions is anticipated.

According to Accuweather, the temperature is also expected to be moderate, hovering in the 30 degrees Celsius mark. The humidity will also be on the lower side.

"They opened for Australia at the top and have done well together" - DC director of cricket Sourav Ganguly on not playing Prithvi Shaw vs PBKS

Dashing opener Prithvi Shaw was nowhere to be foudn in DC's playing XI for the opening game against Punjab. Instead, they went with the Aussie pair of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh.

When quizzed about Shaw's absence from the side, here is what Sourav Ganguly told reporters:

"We decided on (Mitchell) Marsh and (David) Warner to open. Ricky Bhui is a middle order batsman. They bat in different positions. It's not (Ricky) Bhui for (Prithvi) Shaw but it's a different opening combination. They opened for Australia at the top and have done well together, so we decided to open with them."

Do you think it was a right decision to leave out Prithvi Shaw? Let us know in the comment section.