"Jaiswal's 600-plus IPL season is almost loading" - Aakash Chopra says Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler could be the No. 1 opening pair in IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra reckons the Rajasthan Royals duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler could be the best opening pair in IPL 2024.

Jaiswal had a great run in IPL 2023, smashing 625 runs in 14 innings at an average of 48.08 and a strike rate of 163.61. Buttler, on the other hand, had a slightly indifferent season, aggregating 392 runs in 14 appearances at an average of 28.00 and a strike rate of 139.01.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Royals could have the best opening combination in IPL 2024, especially considering Jaiswal's excellent recent form. He elaborated:

"I feel Rajasthan's opening combination of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler is amazing. It could actually be ranked No. 1. I am saying that firstly because of Yashasvi Jaiswal's current form. It means his 600-plus IPL season is almost loading." [2:10 onwards]

The former India opener added that Buttler might also be back to his best this season.

"When you head into a tournament with such confidence, you bat at a different level, which he did last year as well, but will do with more maturity this year. Along with him Jos Buttler, who had a very ordinary season last year. After that, he did well in the SA20, and for how long will you keep Buttler quiet?" Chopra stated.

Jaiswal and Buttler had six half-century partnerships last year. Their best effort was a 98-run stand against the Delhi Capitals in Guwahati.

"I am going towards consistency" - Aakash Chopra picks Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway as 2nd best opening pair

Devon Conway (left) and Ruturaj Gaikwad were CSK's top two run-getters in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra chose the Chennai Super Kings duo of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad as the second-best opening pair. He said:

"At No. 2, I am going towards consistency. You might get more consistency from Chennai because they have Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Although Devon Conway's recent form hasn't been great, something happens to him as soon as he reaches Chennai." [3:05 onwards]

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the CSK opening pair might not be destructive but is likely to be consistent.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad must also be itching because he hasn't played much cricket from the last IPL until now. It could be the most consistent kind of pair. It might not be very explosive but you can keep it towards the top in terms of consistency," Chopra observed.

Conway, with 672 runs in 15 innings at an average of 51.69 and a strike rate of 139.70, was CSK's top run-getter in IPL 2023. Gaikwad was the franchise's second-highest run-scorer, amassing 590 runs in 15 games at an average of 42.14 and a strike rate of 147.50.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Will Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler be the most destructive opening pair in IPL 2024? Yes No 0 votes