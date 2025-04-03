Jake Fraser-McGurk's amusing dance step with teammates ahead of CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Jake Fraser-McGurk recently showed off his dance moves in the company of his teammates Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs. The trio is currently in Chennai with the DC contingent, preparing for their upcoming IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). MA Chidambaram Stadium will play host to the encounter, scheduled for Saturday (April 5) afternoon.

DC's management parted ways with Rishabh Pant after IPL 2024 and has appointed Axar Patel as the captain this year. The Capitals have started the season positively under the new leader, winning both their games against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). With four points from two games, DC currently occupies the second spot on the IPL 2025 points table.

The Delhi franchise posted a video on their X handle to give their fans a glimpse of the fun dance moves of three of their star overseas players. In it, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, and Tristan Stubbs could be seen dancing to a groovy tune.

You can watch the video below:

Schedule for DC's remaining matches in IPL 2025 (all timings are in IST)

April 5: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, 3.30 PM

April 10: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 7.30 PM

April 13: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi, 7.30 PM

April 16: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in Delhi, 7.30 PM

April 19: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 3.30 PM

April 22: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7.30 PM

April 27: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Delhi, 7.30 PM

April 29: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi, 7.30 PM

May 5: Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad, 7.30 PM

May 8: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings in Dharamsala, 7.30 PM

May 11: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans in Delhi, 7.30 PM

May 15: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7.30 PM

Do you think Delhi Capitals can reach the playoffs in IPL 2025 under the new captain, Axar Patel? Let us know your opinions and predictions in the comments section.

