James Franklin replaces Dale Steyn as SRH bowling coach ahead of IPL 2024 - Reports

Former New Zealand all-rounder James Franklin will reportedly replace Dale Steyn as the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

At SRH, Franklin will work with the newly appointed head coach Daniel Vettori. The duo have previously collaborated for Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred and Middlesex in County Cricket.

They will work with some of the best in the business, including Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Akash Singh.

Franklin has previously served as the head coach of Durham and as an assistant coach at Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). As a player, he has featured for the Mumbai Indians in 2011 and 2012. This will be his first coaching stint in the cash-rich league.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Steyn has pulled out of IPL 2024 for personal reasons.

Expand Tweet

Pat Cummins likely to be appointed as SRH captain for IPL 2024 – Reports

Australia’s World Cup and World Test Championship-winning captain Pat Cummins might replace Aiden Markram as the new skipper of the Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2024. The franchise had splurged ₹20.5 crore to secure the services of the star all-rounder at the auction in December last year.

As per Cricbuzz, the fact that Cummins works with franchise head coach Vettori in the Australian national team also increases his chances of being appointed as the skipper.

Expand Tweet

Under Markram’s leadership, Sunrisers Eastern Cape won back-to-back SA20 titles, but he failed to recreate this success in the IPL. The Hyderabad-based franchise finished 10th with just four wins in 14 games last season. The 2016 Champions have yet to reach the knockout stage since 2020.

SRH full squad: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

SRH will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 23.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App