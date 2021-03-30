James Neesham comes back with hilarious response to Glenn Maxwell's attempts to troll him

James Neesham and Glenn Maxwell recently engaged in some good-natured banter on Twitter. Kiwi all-rounder Neesham had a poor outing with the ball against Australia in the 5-match T20I series, with Maxwell taking him to the cleaners in the third T20I. However, New Zealand went on to win the five-match series 3-2 earlier this month.

It all started with an innocuous question from a fan who asked James Neesham about the all-rounder's status for IPL 2021. The New Zealand international replied:

I’m coming but I’m stuck behind this bloody cargo ship https://t.co/ILqK42Yzjg — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 28, 2021

James Neesham's response referred to the 'Evergreen' cargo ship, which grabbed headlines after running ashore in the Suez Canal recently.

Glenn Maxwell was quick to join the party and replied to Neesham saying:

"Must be hard carrying bags that are 46,44,46"

The Australian made a cheeky reference to the over where he smashed James Neesham for 28 runs in the 3rd New Zealand vs Australia T20I. Maxwell hit the Kiwi bowler for – 4, 6, 4, 4, 4 and 6 off six deliveries.

Must be hard carrying bags that are 46,44,46 😉 https://t.co/kA6CkNT2l8 — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) March 29, 2021

However, Neesham, who is known for being a witty character on social media, had the last laugh when he tweeted:

Haha nah you get used to lifting stuff after a while 😉 https://t.co/bTlzpwIpqT pic.twitter.com/fOO0YmoP87 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 29, 2021

James Neesham had a poor outing with the ball against Australia in the 5-match T20I series, in which he conceded runs at an economy of 13.17. However, the medium-pacer bowled the crucial final over in the second T20I, when Australia needed 15 for the win. Neesham held his nerve as the Kiwis went on to win the encounter by four runs.

James Neesham yet to make his mark in the IPL

James Neesham of New Zealand

Mumbai Indians secured James Neesham's services at the 2021 IPL Auction for INR 50 lakh. This will be Neesham's third franchise in the IPL, having played before for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

The Kiwi all-rounder is yet to make his mark at the mega event and has only made 9 appearances in the tournament. Neesham averages 12.2 with the bat while his strike rate reads a disappointing 95.3. With the ball, the 31-year-old has conceded runs at an economy of 9.95, picking up just three wickets in the process.