Jasprit Bumrah joins Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2022 

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp ahead of the much-awaited 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The 28-year-old landed in Mumbai following the completion of the pink-ball Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bangalore.

The Mumbai-based franchise took to social media to announce the arrival of their fast bowling spearhead. The right-armer has emerged as a vital cog in the five-time champions' line-up over the years and was unsurprisingly retained by them ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

Bumrah impressed many with his bowling exploits in the day-night Test against Sri Lanka, taking eight wickets in the match. He was instrumental in India securing a stunning 238-run victory to complete a 2-0 series sweep against the visitors.

It is worth mentioning that team India and Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma has also touched base in Mumbai alongside Bumrah for this year's league.

IPL 2022 is scheduled to begin on March 26, with Chennai Super Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening encounter of the season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians to begin IPL 2022 campaign on March 27

Rohit Sharma and co. will lock horns against the Delhi Capitals in their opening fixture of the season at the Brabourne – CCI Stadium in Mumbai. They are placed in Group A alongside Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

MI are one of the most successful teams in the league's history. However, their previous year's campaign proved to be an underwhelming one. They finished fifth in the league and failed to make it to the all-important playoffs.

They will be keen on bouncing back with a dominant performance this time around as they look to win their sixth IPL title.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava