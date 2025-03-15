Jasprit Bumrah likely to be available for first home game, Sanju Samson passes batting fitness test ahead of IPL 2025: Reports

The build-up to the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) has been marred by a myriad of injury concerns to key players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, and Mayank Yadav. A report from Cricbuzz mentions that Bumrah could feature in the Mumbai Indians' (MI) first home game of the season against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 31.

Jasprit Bumrah has yet to take the field since sustaining a back injury during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January. The pacer missed Team India's 2025 Champions Trophy campaign and has been undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

It was initially reported that Bumrah is likely to miss the first few matches for MI, with no return date set. However, the aforementioned report suggests he would play on March 31.

As a result, he will not travel with the squad for a couple of initial away games in Chennai and Ahmedabad. Those matches are scheduled for March 23 and March 29, respectively.

"Sources say that outgoing BCCI Sports Science chief Nitin Patel is personally monitoring the pacer, who is dealing with stress on his back, an ailment for which he underwent surgery in early 2023. It is likely that Bumrah will be cleared by the end of the month, although it remains uncertain when exactly he will be able to don the Mumbai Indians colors," the report reads.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson is also recovering from a fractured finger he sustained during the home T20I series against England in January. He has reportedly cleared the fitness test and has the green light to play as a batter. However, to play as a wicketkeeper, he will have to undergo a few more tests before being officially cleared.

The inaugural winners do have an extra glovesman in Dhruv Jurel, retained for INR 14 crore ahead of the mega-auction.

Lucknow Super Giants face injury crisis in pace bowling department ahead of IPL 2025

LSG's pace bowling core, comprised of home talent Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Avesh Khan, are all facing injury concerns ahead of the 2025 IPL, which begins on March 22.

Mayank Yadav, a retained player, has been struggling with injuries since his IPL and international debut. He has been sidelined due to a back injury since October, forcing him to miss India's T20I endeavors against South Africa and England, as well as domestic cricket for Delhi.

On the other hand, Avesh Khan is dealing with an issue in his knee cartilage following Madhya Pradesh's Ranji Trophy campaign. Left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan, who has had an unlucky track record with injuries, is dealing with a condition that is yet to be revealed. He was last seen in action during the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy in December 2024.

The 26-year-old was retained by the franchise as an uncapped player after making 24 appearances in three seasons.

