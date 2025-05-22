Jasprit Bumrah traps Tristan Stubbs lbw for 2 with a brilliant slower ball to leave opposition reeling in MI vs DC IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians' pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah made the breakthrough straight away in his second over of the IPL 2025 game against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium. The right-arm pacer trapped Tristan Stubbs lbw to sink the Capitals further into the mire, denting their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

The dismissal occurred in the 10th over of the innings as Hardik Pandya decided to bring back his premier fast bowler. With the 31-year-old sending down a slower delivery on a full length, the right-handed batter played around it and got trapped right on the knee roll in front of the stumps.

Despite the umpire raising his finger almost in an instance, Stubbs took the DRS immediately. Nevertheless, ball tracking confirmed three reds and the South African had to walk back for 2 off four deliveries.

Watch the dismissal here:

With that, the scorecard had read 65/5, chasing a stiff 181. Before Bumrah struck, Mitchell Santner removed Vipraj Nigam, while Will Jacks, Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar accounted for Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis, respectively.

Jasprit Bumrah takes three wickets as Mumbai Indians seal playoff spot with huge win

Jasprit Bumrah. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Ahmedabad-born cricketer eventually finished with outstanding figures of 3-0-12-3, dismissing the last batter in Mustafizur Rahman to seal a 59-run win. In the process, they joined the Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the playoffs and will look to clinch their sixth title.

The toss fell in favour of Delhi Capitals with Faf du Plessis as the captain since Axar Patel was down with illness. Although the hosts reduced the five-time champions to 123/5 in the 17th over, they still managed to rack up 180/5, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 73 and the late onslaught from Naman Dhir.

For the Capitals, Sameer Rizvi was their top scorer with 39, while both Mitchell Santner and Bumrah took three scalps each. The loss has officially ended Delhi's playoff hopes.

