Jaydev Unadkat snares a brilliant one-handed reflex catch off his own bowling to dismiss Ryan Rickelton for 11 in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowler Jaydev Unadkat took a stunning one-handed reflex catch off his own bowling to dismiss Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Ryan Rickelton in their IPL 2025 encounter. The two teams are facing off in the 41st match of the season on Wednesday, April 23, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The dismissal occurred on the fourth delivery of the second over of MI’s innings. Unadkat bowled a length ball that angled in from outside off and held slightly on the surface. Rickelton attempted to tuck the ball square of the wicket but closed the face of his bat too early, resulting in a leading edge. Unadkat made a sharp one-handed catch to complete the dismissal.

Rickelton was dismissed for 11 off eight balls, including two fours. The southpaw's wicket left MI at 13/1 after 1.4 overs. Chasing 144, former skipper Rohit Sharma has looked fluent for the visitors. At the time of writing, MI were 45/1 after five overs, with Rohit (26) and Will Jacks (8) at the crease.

Trent Boult dazzles with four-wicket haul as MI dominate SRH

After being put in to bat, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) suffered an early blow as Travis Head was dismissed for a duck in the second over, courtesy of Trent Boult. The collapse continued quickly with Ishan Kishan (1), Abhishek Sharma (8), and Nitish Kumar Reddy (2) falling cheaply, leaving the hosts reeling at 13/4.

Skipper Hardik Pandya then removed Aniket Verma for 12 as SRH lost half their side for just 35 runs. However, Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar staged a strong recovery, stitching together a 99-run partnership off 63 balls for the sixth wicket.

Klaasen top-scored with a fluent 71 off 44 balls, while Manohar supported well with 43 off 37 deliveries, helping SRH reach 143/8 at the end of their 20 overs. Meanwhile, Boult was the pick of the bowlers for MI, claiming four wickets while conceding just 26 runs in four overs.

