Ishan Kishan is furious as snicko shows no spike after he walks off for 1 despite no appeal in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Ishan Kishan appeared frustrated with himself after snicko showed no spike, following his decision to walk off without any appeal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI). The contest is taking place on Wednesday, April 23, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The incident unfolded on the first ball of the third over in SRH’s innings. Deepak Chahar bowled a gentle length delivery that drifted down the leg side. Ishan attempted a glance but failed to make contact, as MI wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton cleanly gathered the ball.

With only a muted appeal from Chahar and uncertainty from on-field umpire Vinod Seshan—who hesitated with his finger partially raised—Ishan made the decision to walk off voluntarily. The umpire then confirmed the dismissal. MI players acknowledged Kishan’s gesture, patting him on the helmet in appreciation of his sportsmanship and for upholding the spirit of the game.

However, snicko later revealed that there was no spike, leaving Ishan visibly frustrated with himself in the dressing room.

Ishan Kishan fell for just one off four deliveries, extending his rough patch this season after a sensational start. He began IPL 2025 with an unbeaten 106 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), but has since scored only 33 runs across his next seven innings.

Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar come to SRH's rescue in their IPL 2025 clash against MI

After being put in to bat first, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) suffered an early collapse, losing Travis Head for a four-ball duck in the second over. In the following over, Ishan Kishan was dismissed for just one. Soon after, Abhishek Sharma (8) and Nitish Reddy (2) also departed, leaving the hosts reeling at 13 for four. Aniket Verma (12) was the next to fall, as SRH lost half their side for just 35 runs.

However, Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar have managed to steady the innings with a crucial partnership. At the time of writing, SRH were 123/5 after 18 overs, with Klaasen on 63 and Abhinav on 33.

