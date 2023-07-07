Jio Cinema to live stream Major League Cricket as Viacom 18 bags media rights

Reliance-owned Viacom 18, which live-streamed IPL 2023, has bagged media rights for broadcasting the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC), scheduled to be played from July 13 to 30. The coverage will be live-streamed on the popular OTT platform Jio Cinema and television coverage will be available on Sports 18.

Speaking on the development, Viacom 18 Sports Head of Strategy, Partnerships and Acquisitions, Hursh Shrivastava said:

“Jio Cinema continues to change the landscape of sports consumption, and with Major League Cricket, fans will watch their favorite T20 cricketers and cheer for teams affiliated to their favorite franchisees.”

For the uninitiated, four sister franchises from Indian Premier League (IPL) will participate in MLC 2023. They are MI New York (Mumbai Indians), LA Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Texas Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings), and Seattle Orcas (Delhi Capitals). The other two teams are San Francisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom.

Here’s the complete schedule of Major League Cricket

The much-anticipated Major League Cricket will kick start on July 13. Texas Super Kings will lock horns with LA Knight Riders in the opening clash.

The T20 tournament will be played at Grand Prarie Stadium in Texas and Chruch Street Park in Morrisville. The playoffs will be played on July 27 (double-header) and July 28, with the final scheduled to be played on July 30.

July 13-30, 2023

Grand Prairie Stadium – Grand Prairie, TX

Church Street Park – Morrisville, NC



Grand Prairie Stadium

Thursday, July 13: Texas Super Kings v Los Angeles Knight Riders, 7:30pm (6 AM IST on July 14)

Friday, July 14: MI New York v San Francisco Unicorns, 3:30pm (2 AM IST on July 15)

Friday, July 14: Seattle Orcas v Washington Freedom, 7:30pm

Saturday, July 15: San Francisco Unicorns v Seattle Orcas, 7:30pm

Sunday, July 16: Texas Super Kings v Washington Freedom, 3:30pm

Sunday July 16: Los Angeles Knight Riders v MI New York, 7:30pm

Monday, July 17: Texas Super Kings v MI New York, 7:30pm

Tuesday July 18: Los Angeles Knight Riders v San Francisco Unicorns, 7:30pm

Church Street Park

Thursday, July 20: Washington Freedom v Los Angeles Knight Riders, 5:30pm (3 AM IST on July 21)

Friday, July 21: Seattle Orcas v Texas Super Kings, 5:30pm (3 AM IST on July 22)

Saturday, July 22: Washington Freedom v San Francisco Unicorns, 5:30pm

Sunday, July 23: Los Angeles Knight Riders v Seattle Orcas, 1:30pm (11 PM IST on July 23)

Sunday, July 23: MI New York v Washington Freedom, 5:30pm

Monday, July 24: San Francisco Unicorns v Texas Super Kings, 5:30pm

Tuesday, July 25: MI New York v Seattle Orcas, 5:30pm

MAJOR LEAGUE CRICKET 2023 PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

Grand Prairie Stadium

Thursday, July 27: Eliminator – Seed three v Seed four, 3:30pm (2 AM IST on July 28)

Thursday, July 27: Qualifier – Seed one v Seed two, 7:30pm (6 AM IST on July 28)

Friday, July 28: Challenger – Loser Qualifier v Winner Eliminator, 7:30pm (6 AM IST on July 29)

Sunday, July 30: Major League Cricket Championship – Winner Qualifier v Winner Challenger, 7:30pm (6 AM IST on July 31)

