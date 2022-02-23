"Jofra Archer is one bowler I would like to face" - Yash Dhull

The 2022 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup-winning skipper, Yash Dhull, revealed that he would like to face England speedster Jofra Archer in the IPL.

The Indian cricketer was bought by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 auction for ₹50 lakhs. Meanwhile, Archer was bought by Mumbai Indians for ₹8 crores. However, he won't be a part of this season due to an elbow injury.

Speaking to ANI, Dhull spoke about the bowler he would like to face in the IPL. He said:

"Jofra Archer is one bowler I would like to face. He is really quick with his bowling. And during IPL for DC, I would love to make a partnership with David Warner"

On being bought by the 2020 IPL runners-up, Delhi Capitals for ₹ 50 lakhs he further added:

"I was already expecting to get picked by Delhi Capitals as I am also a part of their academy. I am really looking forward to meeting Ricky Ponting and performing under his guidance"

Yash Dhull created a unique feat on his Ranji Trophy debut against Tamil Nadu

Dhull represents Delhi in the domestic circuit and made his Ranji Trophy debut on Sunday. He became only the third batter in the history of the Ranji Trophy to score two centuries on debut.

Gujarat's Nari Contractor was the first to achieve this feat in 1952-53. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Virag Awate was the second batter to amass centuries in each innings on Ranji Trophy debut during the 2012-13 edition.

Dhull made his debut against a strong Tamil Nadu bowling attack in Guwahati. He registered scores of 113 and 113* in the first and second innings of his first ever first-class game. When asked about opening the innings for Delhi on his debut, Dhull said:

"When I got to know that I will be opening in the Ranji, I made a different mindset accordingly. I had full faith in myself that I can perform well"

It's been quite a memorable last three months for Yash Dhull. He led the Indian colts to the 2021-22 Under 19 Asia Cup title in December last year. He followed it up with the 2022 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup glory earlier this month.

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan #RanjiTrophy 100 on his first class debut … Yash Dhull is a player we will be seeing lots of over the next few years … #India 100 on his first class debut … Yash Dhull is a player we will be seeing lots of over the next few years … #India #RanjiTrophy

From here on, the future certainly looks bright for the young and talented Yash Dhull. He will be looking to make the most of the opportunities given to him by producing his best with the willow.

Edited by Aditya Singh