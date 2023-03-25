Jonny Bairstow ruled out of IPL 2023, Matthew Short named as replacement

Punjab Kings' keeper-batter Jonny Bairstow has officially been ruled out of IPL 2023 as he continues to recover from a freak injury he sustained last September. Australian domestic cricketer Matthew Short will replace the injured Englishman in this year's competition.

Punjab Kings have anxiously awaited Bairstow's precise fitness status from the England Cricket Board (ECB) after he resumed training in late February since sustaining the injury.

The right-hander started batting for the Yorkshire Nets this week and is likely to play in Division 2 of the County Championship to get fit for the Ashes series in June. Hence, the BCCI gave the green signal to the franchise to go for a replacement.

Bairstow suffered a freak injury ahead of the final Test of the English summer against South Africa. While playing golf, the Yorkshire batter slipped and suffered multiple fractures in his fibula.

The 33-year-old also suffered ligament damage and required a plate to be inserted before undergoing surgery. The injury forced him to miss the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, as well as tours to Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh, and the International League T20 in the UAE.

"We wish him a speedy recovery" - Trevor Bayliss to Jonny Bairstow

Trevor Bayliss. (Image Credits: Getty)

Punjab Kings head coach Trevor Bayliss admitted that the franchise will miss the Englishman's services but suggested that Short can be an apt replacement. In a video posted on Twitter, he said:

"To all the fans of the Punjab Kings, Jonny Bairstow won't be with us in this campaign. He hasn't recovered from his injury in time for the IPL. We wish him a speedy recovery. Obviously, a player of Johnny's standing in the international game, it's a shame not to have him.

"At the same time, we are announcing Matthew Short, who is the Big Bash's Player of the Season in Australia this year will be joining us for this IPL 2023."

Short was the second-highest run-getter in this year's BBL, scoring 458 runs in 15 games at 35.23 and striking at 144.47. This will be his first experience in the IPL. Kings will open their 2023 campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 1 in Mohali.

