Jos Buttler fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during RR's win over KKR 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening batter Jos Buttler has been handed a 10 percent fine for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during the team's nine-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday, May 11.

Buttler was dismissed for a duck during the run chase after KKR posted 149-8 in the first innings. This marked the Englishman's third duck of the season, with the most recent one being an unfortunate runout at Eden Gardens.

Following a mix-up with his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, the wicketkeeper-batter was caught yards out after Andre Russell executed a direct hit. Buttler was left extremely disappointed with the manner of his dismissal and cut a frustrated figure on his way back to the dressing room.

The league released a statement after Buttler accepted the Level 1 Offence following the match, which read:

"Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler has been fined 10 Percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 11.

"Mr. Buttler admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding."

RR have significantly improved their chances of qualifying for the playoffs following a vital and dominant win over KKR away from home. The Sanju Samson-led side made a mockery of the 150-run target, chasing it down with over six overs to spare. While Yashasvi Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 98 off 47 balls, Sanju Samson scored 48* off 29 deliveries.

"I think it happens in the game, it gives me responsibility to do even better" - Yashasvi Jaiswal on Jos Buttler's run out

Yashasvi Jaiswal was in full flow prior to Jos Buttler's run out, smashing 26 runs in the opening over bowled by KKR skipper Nitish Rana. The youngster made the most of his start and went on to score the fastest fifty in the history of the competition (13 balls).

Jaiswal narrowly missed out on a well-deserved hundred after being stranded on 98 during the run chase. He was seen having a long discussion with Buttler after the culmination of the match as well.

When asked about his mix-up with his opening partner out in the middle, the leading Indian run-scorer in IPL 2023 said during the post-match presentation:

"I think it happens in the game, it gives me responsibility to do even better. And Sanju bhai came and said to keep playing my game, and not think about that run out. I'm just grateful for a tournament like the IPL where youngsters like me can come and perform. This has been a great platform for players like me to fulfill my dreams."

RR are next scheduled to face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 14.

Poll : 0 votes