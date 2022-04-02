"I always have confidence coming into white-ball cricket" - Jos Buttler after match-winning hundred vs MI

Jos Buttler played a power-packed innings as Rajasthan Royals (RR) thumped Mumbai Indians (MI) by 23 runs to make it two wins out of two matches in IPL 2022.

The English wicket-keeper batsman, who is back in action after a significant gap, has taken the tournament by storm. After a decent 35 in the first match, Jos Buttler produced the first hundred of IPL 2022.

When asked about getting into his stride after a long break, the 31-year-old stressed that the white-ball format is where his strength lies. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Buttler said:

"I always have confidence coming into white-ball cricket, that's where my strength is."

Despite his team losing opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the third over, Buttler unleashed carnage in the next over, accumulating 26 runs off Basil Thampi. He never looked back from there.

Buttler reached the 50-run mark in 32 balls and took another 34 to reach his century. The keeper-batsman's innings was decorated with 11 boundaries and five massive sixes, including a 101-meter hit.

Riding on Jos Buttler's century, Rajasthan Royals posted 193 runs on the board. However, the Somerset-born cricketer revealed that he was a bit concerned about the runs on board at the halfway stage.

He stated:

"Feels fantastic to contribute to a win. Was a bit nervous at the halfway mark, wondering if the innings will result in a win or not. The last few months have been wonderful, so just carrying on from there."

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians threatened to take the game away at one point with Tilak Verma and Ishan Kishan going strong. Rajasthan came back with a good spell to pull things back. Eventually, the five-time IPL champions fell 23 runs short. They have now lost two in two to kickoff their IPL 2022 campaign.

"Delighted to take that" - Jos Buttler on the diving catch to dismiss Daniel Sams

Besides making significant contributions with the bat, Buttler was a livewire on the field. He took an outstanding catch, running backwards from mid-wicket, which led to a shift in momentum in the game.

The Rajasthan Royals cricketer also stressed that it was a good couple of overs which eventually put Mumbai on the backfoot. Buttler concluded:

"It (the diving catch) was a good one for me, delighted to take that and it was a good phase of cricket for us. Ashwin taking a wicket and then Chahal striking twice."

Jos Buttler will hope to carry on the momentum as the Royals eye their second IPL title.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat