Jos Buttler waits before swinging hard at bizarre delivery from Satyanarayana Raju in GT vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans batter Jos Buttler dispatched a bizarre delivery to the boundary from Mumbai Indians pacer Satyanarayana Raju during the IPL 2025 game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29. The commentators were equally taken by surprise as Sunil Gavaskar felt that the shot could have cost him his wicket.

The incident occurred in the 13th over of the innings as Raju came on to bowl his first. B Sai Sudharsan was on strike for the first ball and hacked it to long-on for a single.

With Buttler on strike, the 25-year-old banged the ball onto the pitch but it was too shot. Although the keeper-batter had to wait for an eternity, he crafted a much-needed boundary for their side.

Watch the shot here:

Although Raju didn't bowl in the previous match against the Chennai Super Kings, he managed to retain his spot in the squad to face the Gujarat Titans.

Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya had earlier won the toss and put the Titans into bat. The all-rounder returned to the XI after missing the game against the Super Kings due to a slow over-rate ban imposed last season.

Jos Buttler dismissed by Mujeeb Ur Rahman at a crucial stage of the innings

Jos Buttler. (Image Credits: IPL X)

Buttler, who had replaced skipper Shubman Gill at the crease, couldn't go big despite a promising start as off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman had him nick off to Ryan Rickelton behind the stumps for 39.

The wicket also ended the partnership of 51 from 32 deliveries with Sai Sudharsan. The former England white-ball captain carried his good form from the last game against the Punjab Kings when he scored a valiant 54.

The Titans were off to a strong start as Gill and Sai Sudharsan stitched together a 78-run opening stand before the former was dismissed for 38. Both sides are chasing their first win in IPL 2025 after losing their first game. Should the Titans lose again, it will be their second consecutive defeat at home this year.

At the time of writing, Sai Sudharsan is in the middle alongside Sherfane Rutherford.

