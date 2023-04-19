"Josh Hazlewood is still building back to his full capacity through the IPL" - George Bailey ahead of 2023 Ashes series

Australia men's cricket chief selector George Bailey is hoping for Josh Hazlewood to get a few games in IPL 2023 ahead of the Ashes. Bailey said that he's in constant touch with all the players regarding their preparation.

Hazlewood is one of the four frontline seamers named in the squad for the World Test Championship final and the first two Ashes contests. However, the right-arm seamer hasn't played since the New Year's Test against South Africa. His Achilles injury means it will be some time before features for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023.

While announcing the squad, Bailey said that he reckons the experienced Hazlewood will do everything to get fit for the Ashes series. As quoted by Cricbuzz, Bailey said:

"Josh Hazlewood is still building back to his full capacity through the IPL, so hopefully he gets a few games over there in the back half of that tournament and starts to ramp up his return. He's reasonably experienced. He's very professional. Josh. He knows exactly what and where he'll need to be to be at his best for the Ashes. We're in constant communication as we are with all the players around that."

Bailey added that the likes of Sean Abbott and Michael Neser playing county cricket is encouraging if the team need any replacements.

"The other advantage or the handy thing we have is that we've got Sean Abbott and Michael Neser over there playing county cricket. They're obviously on the ground playing lots of cricket, so we can call on them if we need. It's great to have so many players playing county cricket."

Hazlewood's nagging line and length along with the ability to challenge both edges with the Dukes ball could trouble the Englishmen. The New South Welshmen picked up 20 wickets in four Tests in the 2019 campaign.

"He is invested and wants to make sure he helps us finish off a couple of consistent years" - George Bailey on David Warner

David Warner

Bailey justified David Warner's inclusion despite his lean run in the format, saying that he wants to be consistent in the team selection:

"He is invested and wants to make sure he helps us finish off a couple of consistent years on the Test front by trying to win the World Test Championship final. The way we are looking at that is it's a culmination of what's been a pretty consistent two years. It's been a pretty similar team for a long period of time. We are confident that's a team, and that's a makeup that can have success."

The WTC final starts on June 7 at The Oval, while the Ashes begins nine days later at Edgbaston.

