Josh Hazlewood takes sweet revenge by getting Yashasvi Jaiswal caught after being hammered for 4, 4 & 6 in RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ace pacer Josh Hazlewood took the prized scalp of Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in their IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, April 24.

The Aussie speedster provided RCB their second breakthrough by dismissing dangerous-looking Jaiswal for 49 runs off 19 balls, comprising three sixes and seven boundaries. He completed revenge after getting smashed for five fours and a six off Jaiswal’s willow.

The dismissal came in the sixth over of RR’s chase. Hazlewood changed to around the wicket and bowled a short of a length ball that climbed sharply at the batter.

The left-hander miscued a pull shot straight to mid-wicket, where Romario Shepherd took a regulation catch. Jaiswal threw it away after the change of ends from Hazlewood, following his two consecutive fours and a six off the previous three deliveries before falling off the fifth ball of the over.

Yashasvi Jaiswal continues blistering form for RR in IPL 2025

Yashasvi has been in a scintillating form for RR in IPL 2025. The southpaw has amassed 356 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 148.95, including four half-centuries. The Jaipur-based franchise had retained him for a whopping INR 18 crore ahead of the mega auction last year. He had returned with 625 and 435 runs in the 2023 and 2024 editions of the T20 league.

The 23-year-old will look to continue his purple patch as the Royals aim to bounce back after securing just two wins in their first eight games.

As far as the match is concerned, RR were 148/4 after 15 overs at the time of writing. Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer are at the crease.

Asked to bat first, RCB posted 205/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Virat Kohli starred with the bat, smashing 70 off 42 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal hit 50 off 27 deliveries. Meanwhile, Phil Salt, Tim David, and Jitesh Sharma chipped in with 26 (23), 23 (15), and 20* (10), respectively.

Sandeep Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for the Royals, bagging two wickets.

Follow the RCB vs RR IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

