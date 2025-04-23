“Justice to be served for this cruel act” - Virat Kohli posts strong message condemning Pahalgam attack during IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and India batter Virat Kohli posted a strong message condemning the Pahalgam attack. Kohli is currently a part of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

According to a report by The Times of India, nearly 28 tourists were killed, and several were wounded in the terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, April 22. The attack has sparked outrage among people of the country, including those from the cricketing fraternity.

Following the attack, Kohli posted a story on his Instagram handle, where he not only offered condolences but also expressed his wish for justice to be served.

"Deeply saddened by the heinous attack in Pahalgam on innocent people. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Praying for peace and strength to families of all those who lost their lives and justice to be served for this cruel act," he wrote in his story.

Below is a screenshot of the story he posted on his Instagram -

Virat Kohli's Instagram story after Pahalgam attack - Source: Virat Kohli/IG

Virat Kohli in fine form with the bat in IPL 2025

Meanwhile, talking about the ongoing IPL 2025 season, Virat Kohli has been in fine form for RCB with the bat. He is their leading run-scorer for the side this season, so far, with 322 runs from eight innings at an average of 64.40 and a strike-rate of 140.

The star batter has been consistent for the most part, scoring four half-centuries as well. Notably, he won the 'Orange Cap' last year and has replicated the performances this time around.

In RCB's last match against Punjab Kings, Kohli struck an unbeaten half-century to guide his team to another win. He scored 73* off 54 balls, hitting seven fours and a six at a strike-rate of 135.19 to finish the chase, as he is known to do.

However, all of Kohli's four fifties this season have come away from home. He is yet to play a big innings at their home ground in Bengaluru. Heading into their next clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, April 24, he will be keen to score playing at home as well.

