Justin Langer answers journalist’s phone call from mom during LSG vs MI IPL 2025 press conference [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer hilariously answered a call on a reporter's phone during the press conference after the IPL 2025 game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, April 4. With the journalist's mother calling, the former Aussie opener politely informed her that he was in the middle of a press conference.

The incident occurred as Langer was answering a question from one of the reporters and noticed one of the phones ringing. The West Australian picked it up and said:

"Who is Ma? Who Mum's ringing? Do you want me to answer? Hello. Mama, it's 12:08. I'm at a press conference."

Watch the video here:

The 54-year-old was a happy man on Friday as the Super Giants managed to pull off a 12-run win over the Mumbai Indians at the Ekana International Stadium. After half-centuries from Mitchell Marsh (60) and Aiden Markram (53) propelled their side to 203/8, leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi plucked figures of 4-0-21-1, playing a major role to restrict the opposition to 191/5.

LSG skipper hails Mitchell Marsh's blistering start against MI in IPL 2025

Mitchell Marsh. (Image Credits: Getty)

At the post-match presentation, LSG captain Rishabh Pant said the pitch was according to their liking on the night, but felt it was crucial to keep their composure as Mumbai didn't lose a lot of wickets. He said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"The wicket is playing well and we need to figure out what's working for us and what not. We wanted a different kind of wicket before and then we decided whatever is on offer, we play on that. When you get a good start, you are always ahead of the game. The idea is to play according to the situation. The start Marsh gave helped lower middle capitalise on that. Mentally tough game, they did not lose a lot of wickets and kept on going. Bu we kept our calm and finished the game."

LSG will next face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday, April 8, at the Eden Gardens.

