Justin Langer issues crucial update on Mayank Yadav’s comeback from injury after LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer has issued a key update on fast bowler Mayank Yadav's return from injury for the remainder of IPL 2025. The former Australian opener hinted at the youngster returning to action soon, saying he is already operating at 90-95%.

One of the breakout stars of IPL 2024, the right-arm speedster clocked speeds over 150 kmph last year, rattling the best of the batters. Although Mayank was retained by the franchise, he hasn't played in IPL 2025 so far due to back and toe injuries.

Speaking at a post-game presser, Langer said he understands the hype around Mayank, given no one has apparently bowled faster in India than him in recent times. The West Australian said (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo):

"What I do know is he's working very hard at the NCA, and I saw some video of him bowling yesterday [Thursday] and he was bowling at about 90 to 95%. So Mayank's up and running, which is really great for Indian cricket, for IPL. We saw the impact he had last year. I don't think there's been a bowler in India who's bowled faster than Mayank Yadav. That's why there's so much talk about him."

In the four matches he played last year, the 22-year-old took seven wickets at 12.14. As a result, the selectors fast-tracked him into the Indian team, leading to his T20I debut against Bangladesh last year. Mayank snared figures of 4-1-21-1 on his debut.

"We really appreciate the work they're doing" - Justin Langer credits NCA

In the same press conference, Langer credited the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for helping bowelrs recover quickly from serious injuries. He said:

"He's up, he's keen to get going. He bowled really well in Bangalore yesterday at the NCA. I think you have another couple of bowls and hopefully... NCA, to their credit, have obviously done a very good job because they've got Avesh Khan back for us, they've got our Akash Deep back for us. So we really appreciate the work they're doing to get the boys back playing and now hopefully Mayank as well."

The Super Giants' next fixture is against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday, April 8, at the Eden Gardens.

