"Kachra bhi IPL final khelega"- Top 10 funny memes as RCB reach IPL 2025 final with a thumping win vs PBKS in Qualifier 1

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) comprehensively beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 on Thursday, May 29, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. As a result, RCB reached the IPL final after nine years.

PBKS batted first after losing the toss and were skittled out for 101 in 14.1 overs following a disappointing batting performance. Most Punjab batters perished while trying to bat aggressively, without playing according to the conditions and the team's situation.

Marcus Stoinis top-scored with 26 (17), while Prabhsimran Singh and Azmatullah Omarzai scored 18 runs each for the IPL 2025 table-toppers. Josh Hazlewood (3/21) and Suyash Sharma (3/17) starred for RCB in the bowling department. Philip Salt (56*) then hit a blazing half-century to power RCB home in the paltry chase in just 10 overs, sealing them a spot in the final.

The low-scoring and lopsided IPL 2025 match between PBKS and RCB entertained the fans on Thursday night. They conveyed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media. Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"Kachra bhi IPL final khelega," an X post read.

"On such wickets, we need to work on our batting"- Shreyas Iyer after loss vs RCB in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

At the post-match presentation, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer acknowledged the need to improve their batting on tricky surfaces after a poor effort against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Reflecting on the dismal loss, Iyer said:

"I felt we got to go back to the drawing board and see where we went wrong. We didn't read the wicket to be honest, we need to get back and see what we can do. I don't doubt on my decisions, outside of the ground, it was on point. We couldn't execute in the game. Such a low total, can't blame the bowlers."

"On such wickets, we need to work on our batting. In all the games we've played here, there was variable bounce. We can't give such reasons, bat according to the situations and have to live up to it. We've lost the battle, not the war," Shreyas added.

PBKS have another chance to reach the final as they will face the winner of the Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, June 1.

