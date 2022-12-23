"Kachra bhi khelega" - Top 10 funny memes as LSG sign Nicholas Pooran for 16 crores at IPL 2023 mini-auction

Former West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran fetched a whopping 16 crore bid from the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the IPL 2023 mini-auction on Friday, December 23, in Kochi.

Only Sam Curran, Cameron Green, and Ben Stokes have gone for more money so far in this auction. The Lucknow Super Giants battled it out with their peers and eventually bagged the West Indies power-hitter with a hefty 16 crore deal.

Fans expressed mixed emotions on LSG's most prominent signing at the mini-auction. They were skeptical of Nicholas Pooran's abilities on Indian pitches as he failed to perform over the last few years in the league for PBKS and SRH.

Many shared hilarious memes on the matter on social media platforms to convey the same.

Here are some of the best reactions:

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

Sunrisers Hyderabad done

This time for Lucknow supergiants with breaking all previous records for 16cr.... our NBDC boi Nicholas Pooran on fire....what a legend #IPLAuctions Punjab Kings doneSunrisers Hyderabad doneThis time for Lucknow supergiants with breaking all previous records for 16cr.... our NBDC boi Nicholas Pooran on fire....what a legend Punjab Kings done ✅Sunrisers Hyderabad done✅This time for Lucknow supergiants with breaking all previous records for 16cr.... our NBDC boi Nicholas Pooran on fire....what a legend🔥🔥😍 #IPLAuctions https://t.co/BYyV6DG1f3

Pakchikpak Raja Babu @HaramiParindey SRH sending Nicholas Pooran to LSG.

SRH sending Nicholas Pooran to LSG. https://t.co/aexYsfdT3d

Adheera🍸 @AdheeraV2 Nicholas pooran for 16 crs Nicholas pooran for 16 crs https://t.co/ocDgiGkif3

Simran Randhawa @Randhawa36_ Ipl auction exists

Le Nicholas Pooran : Ipl auction exists Le Nicholas Pooran : https://t.co/1n2UShtCnx

Basheer Ashraf @BasheerAshraf_

LSG bought Nicholas Pooran for 16 crores LSG bought Nicholas Pooran for 16 crores 😭https://t.co/AhWYmuEo5l

Arnav Singh @Arnavv43 Gautam Gambhir showing full faith in Nicholas Pooran 's scheme Gautam Gambhir showing full faith in Nicholas Pooran 's scheme https://t.co/e0bk9yVdVs

Nicholas Pooran has not been in great form in T20 formant form in 2022

Pooran was previously with Sunrisers Hyderabad during the last season of the IPL. SRH released him after he endured a dismal run in IPL 2022, where they ended up in the bottom half of the points table. He also failed to perform with the bat for West Indies in the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

The two-time World Champions did not qualify for the group stages as they exited the tournament in the qualifying round, following which Pooran relinquished the captaincy.

Pooran came back into form after a lean run by accumulating 345 runs across 10 matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 2022, finishing as the leading run-scorer in the tournament. He represented the Deccan Gladiators' side and scored his runs at an astonishing strike rate of 234.

The IPL franchises might have noticed his performances in the T10 league ahead of the auction, which led them to pursue Nicholas Pooran this evening.

Do you think LSG made a mistake by spending too much for Pooran? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

